Chicago officials expand quarantine order travelers to city

There have been 155,506 confirmed cases and 7,218 deaths in Ill. since the pandemic began.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — People traveling from Iowa and Oklahoma to Chicago will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines starting Friday.

Chicago first issued a quarantine order early this month for 15 other states based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The city updated the order Tuesday, bringing the total number of affected states to 17.

States are included based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 707 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 25 deaths in the state. Overall, there have been 155,506 confirmed cases and 7,218 deaths since the pandemic began.

