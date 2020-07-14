Chicago man sentenced for 2019 drug charge in Boone Co.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago man was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a drug charge in Boone County on Friday, July 10.

Judge C. Robert Tobin III sentenced 40-year-old Damien Hodges of Chicago to 14 years in prison on Friday after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2019, a class X felony, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On March 19, 2019, an Illinois State Police trooper stopped Hodges’ vehicle on Interstate 90 near the Belvidere Oasis for a Scott’s Law violation. During that stop, the trooper’s K9 was alerted of drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of cocaine in the rear hatch area, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Hodges must serve at least 75 percent of his sentence. Upon release, he will be subject to three years of mandatory supervised release.

