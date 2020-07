ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The boil order issued Monday for a large portion of Rockford has been lifted.

Residents no longer need to boil water before use. For questions, contact the City’s Water Quality Section at 779-348-7151.

On Monday, what is known as the West Hydraulic Pressure Zone was under a boil under for 24 hours.

