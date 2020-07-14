Beloit Famer’s Market requiring face coverings

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - All guests attending the Beloit Farmers’ Market will be required to wear a face covering while in line and attending the market.

“This requirement is being done to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” according to the city of Beloit.

This decision was made in consultation with the City of Beloit Emergency Operations Center and included the research of data that shows that face masks help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement from the city on Tuesday.

Exceptions to the face covering requirement include:

- Children under age 2

- Individuals with respiratory disabilities

The Beloit Farmers’ Market has the other following changes for the 2020 season:

- Hours are from 9am to noon Saturdays.

- 300 guests will be allowed into the market at one time. Please only send one member from your household to give everyone an opportunity to shop at the market.

- The entrance to the market will be at Broad and State streets. There will be a line at Broad Street with 6 feet distancing between individuals. The market exit will be at Grand Avenue and Pleasant Street.

- Up to 47 vendors will be featured at the market to allow for 15 feet between each vendor booth.

- Customers are prohibited from touching food items prior to purchase. The vendors are required to have one employee select the food and another employee handle the purchases. Customers can plan their purchases prior to attending the market by viewing offerings at www.downtownbeloit.com/farmers-market-2.

- Visitors should not eat their food while in the market or gather with others. Please exit the market after making your purchases to allow others to enter the market.

- Vendors are to sanitize their hands between transactions and maintain six feet of physical distancing.

- Market staff, vendors and volunteers will be wearing face coverings. Market visitors are now required to wear a face covering while at the market.

- You are recommended to bring your own hand sanitizer to the market. However, we will have hand sanitization stations available to those who need it.

- Pets are not allowed in the market; pets have not been allowed since September 2014.

