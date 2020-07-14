Advertisement

ATF offers $10K reward for double homicide, arson suspect

U.S. Marshals are working closely with case investigators to help apprehend Anderson.
ATF
ATF(ATF)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUMNER, Wis. (WIFR) — The ATF is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of a Wisconsin man believed to be responsible for two intentional homicides, an attempted homicide and an arson in Sumner last month.

According to Jefferson County court documents, Kevin P. Anderson, 62, is wanted in connection with the killing of his biological sister and her husband, shooting at a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy and for setting his deceased parent’s Sumner house on fire June 16. Investigators were unable to locate Anderson after the incident.

In addition to the ATF’s potential $10,000 reward for information, the U.S. Marshals are working closely with case investigators to help apprehend Anderson. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 674-7311.

Information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, be sure to include contact information. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of this individual.

The ATF is working in partnership with the Jefferson Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshal Service.

