Advertisement

Antonio Little Memorial Hoops Tournament canceled

Organizers nix event because of continuing COVID-19 concerns
Antonio Little Memorial Tournament
Antonio Little Memorial Tournament(WIFR)
By Mike Buda
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Antonio Little Memorial Hoops Tournament has been canceled with organizers citing concerns over COVID-19.

The event was originally scheduled for August 8 at the UW Health Sports Factory.

“Our committee discussed all aspects of the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the Phase 4 guidelines for event operators,” said Mat Parker, former South Beloit boys basketball coach and current Rockford Public Schools Director of Athletics, Activities and Programs. “With the capacity limitations, safety concerns and a significant number of past participants and volunteers not feeling fully safe being indoors, we decided that overall community spirit and intent of the tournament would not be possible in early August. We will begin planning for August of 2021.”

The tournament’s organizers still plan on raising money for the scholarships, which you can donate to here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Delia, Lankinen to get shot in net with Blackhawks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Buda
Corey Crawford’s surprise absence from the start of Blackhawks summer camp could mean an IceHogs netminder can step into the spotlight and into the blue crease, but there are plenty of players vying for that role.

Sports

NJCAA, Rock Valley postpone sports until 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Buda
The NJCAA’s Board of Regents approved a plan on Monday that will postpone Rock Valley sports until 2021.

Sports

Winnebago County Amateur Championships - Final Round

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Dofflemyer, Lee win big at Winnebago County Amateur

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The 66th Winnebago County Amateur Championships concluded on Sunday at Macktown Golf Course as Melissa Dofflemyer and Ken Lee were crowned champions.

Latest News

Sports

Golfers wait out rain delay, finish first round of Winnebago County Amateur

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Golfers had to wait out a rain delay before finishing up the first round of the Winnebago County Amateur Championships at Macktown Golf Course.

Sports

NIU’s Frazier not going to risk players’ health

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
NIU Athletic Director Sean Frazier says he is shocked that schools are still considering football for the fall.

Sports

IHSA backtracks on guidelines, sets stage for fall without football

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
With only one month before football and other sports are scheduled to begin practices, the fall schedule may be in serious jeopardy.

Sports

Dedmond transfers to Ferris State, focuses on NFL dream

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Major Dedmond has some major plans for his collegiate career.

Sports

Gorman working on short game as a pro golfer

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
While Danny Gorman was a student at Boylan and SIU-Edwardsville, he was all about the long ball, but since making the switch to being a pro golfer, he has had to adapt in order to keep his head above water.

Sports

Rivets stay hot, beat Woodchucks 9-5

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Chase Estep's grand slam in the sixth inning proves to be the game's big blow as the Rivets beat the Woodchucks 9-5 for Rockford's third straight win.