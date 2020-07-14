Antonio Little Memorial Hoops Tournament canceled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Antonio Little Memorial Hoops Tournament has been canceled with organizers citing concerns over COVID-19.

The event was originally scheduled for August 8 at the UW Health Sports Factory.

“Our committee discussed all aspects of the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the Phase 4 guidelines for event operators,” said Mat Parker, former South Beloit boys basketball coach and current Rockford Public Schools Director of Athletics, Activities and Programs. “With the capacity limitations, safety concerns and a significant number of past participants and volunteers not feeling fully safe being indoors, we decided that overall community spirit and intent of the tournament would not be possible in early August. We will begin planning for August of 2021.”

The tournament’s organizers still plan on raising money for the scholarships, which you can donate to here.

