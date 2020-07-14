25 additional deaths, 707 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

- Cass County: 1 female 90′s

- Cook County: 2 males 20′s, 1 male 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 4 males 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Kane County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s

- Lake County: 1 female 70′s

- Madison County: 1 male 80′s

- McHenry County: 1 female 50′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 155,506 cases, including 7,218 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,446 specimens for a total of 2,041,440.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 7–July 13 is 3 percent.

As of Monday night, 1,416 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 333 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

