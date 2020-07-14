Advertisement

23 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional 23 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,212. This is up from 3,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Monday. The total deaths are still at 99.

The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

R3 program to offer grants to underprivileged communities in Illinois

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
The state of Illinois plans to spend a portion of its recreational cannabis tax revenue to lend a helping hand to communities in need.

News

To wear or not to wear: Diving into the mask debate

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Diving into the mask debate

News

Beloit Famer’s Market requiring face coverings

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Exceptions to the face covering requirement include children under the age of 2.

News

Rockford Cooling Center to open Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A limited number of volunteers can offer hospitality.

Latest News

News

The City of Rockford releases fire related statistics

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The justice “is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

News

Regional health departments urge community to take action against COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The NIR-HDs urge the public to take simple steps to protect each other from COVID-19 and manage their risk.

News

Ill. schools to get more than $100M through federal coronavirus aid act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Illinois officials have already announced about $512 million in federal money for school districts across the state.

News

Rockford Fire Department experiences increase in fire related calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The City of Rockford released fire-related statistics.

News

Chicago officials expand quarantine order travelers to city

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There have been 155,506 confirmed cases and 7,218 deaths in Ill. since the pandemic began.