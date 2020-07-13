Advertisement

The Stateline is now home to the largest cannabis dispensary in illinois

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new marijuana dispensary opens its doors in the Stateline.

Mayor Ted Rehl welcomes the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary to South Beloit with open arms.

“We’re excited and this is an opportunity and we hope to take advantage of it,” Rehl said.

Rehl hopes this business will kick start economic growth on the south side of the city.

“A simple thing like a grocer, a major grocer would be excellent here. It also lends itself to open for example a Jimmy Johns or something of that kind because we are right off the expressway,” Rehl said.

But not all residents were on board with a dispensary opening in their community, at first.

“We did hear for a short period a week or so with some concerns from parents about the proximity to an elementary school which is about a mile and quarter straight down Willowbrook. But we addressed those concerns and from there it was very quiet,” Rehl said.

“I think it will certainly be a boost to this community and providing other businesses,” said Jason Erkes, chief communications officer for Cresco Labs which owns Sunnyside.

Erkes says South Beloit is an ideal location to place the largest cannabis dispensary in Illinois.

“There are benefits of being located near a border. You have a lot of visitors that drive into the state that we are really trying to appeal to,” Erkes said.

Erkes says each site gives Sunnyside the chance to educate more people about the benefits of marijuana.

“People that are suffering from mild pains and aches, people suffering from anxiety or they can’t sleep at night. We want them to know there are products here to help with any one of those conditions,” Erkes said.

This dispensary is open every day from 9 in the morning until 9 at night. Masks and social distancing are required.

