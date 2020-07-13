Advertisement

Rockford man dies from 2017 crossfire shooting complications

Richard Griffin died from injuries sustained in the shooting on July 11.
Richard Griffin
Richard Griffin(Richard Griffin)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man died from his injuries on Saturday when he was driving in a vehicle that was struck during an April 2017 shooting.

Investigators say the then 69-year-old Richard Griffin and his wife were driving in a vehicle that was struck during the shooting. Police say gun fire struck Griffin in the head. His wife, the passenger in the vehicle, was not injured.

Griffin died from injuries sustained in the shooting on July 11, at the age of 72, according to the Boone County Coroner’s Office. A GoFundMe was made when Griffin was first injured in 2017.

A 22-year-old man convicted of attempted first-degree murder April 2017 was sentenced to 90 years in prison. Perriyon L. King was also found guilty of aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action charges in October. Police say King and another man were shooting at each other from separate cars in Rockford at Longwood and Rural streets. 

King was sentenced to 55 years on one count of attempted first-degree murder and 35 years for the other charges.

