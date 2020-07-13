Poplar Grove man identified from fatal Boone Co. crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The 63-year-old Poplar Grove man killed in a vehicle crash in Boone County on Friday, July 10 has been identified on Monday.

Albert W. Graziano died as a result of multiple injuries sustained in the crash. The death remains under investigation by the Boone County Coroner’s Office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

A 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 21-year-old Rockford man was turning northbound onto IL-76 from eastbound Spring Creek Road when the Jeep collided with a southbound 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 63-year-old Poplar Grove man at 3 p.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at at the scene by the Boone County Coroner’s Office. An ambulance took the driver of the Jeep to Javon Bea Mercyhospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Harley Davidson was not wearing a helmet, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

