Advertisement

One more nice day before heat, humidity and storms return

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline managed to end the weekend on a nice note Sunday with mostly sunny skies and more importantly low humidity levels! Sunday also marked the first time in 16 days where the official high temperature for Rockford was below normal. Don’t expect more of this in the future as heat, humidity and storm chances return to the forecast.

Sunday’s high of 83° marked the first time in 16 days on June 26 that Rockford recorded a below normal high temperature. It also marked the first day of July 2020 of below normal temperatures. Since the start of meteorological summer on June 1 (41 days ago), only 17 percent of the days between June 1 and July 12 were below normal. This just means it definitely has been a hotter than normal summer for the most part in the Stateline.

Sunday marked the first time below normal in 16 days.
Sunday marked the first time below normal in 16 days.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Stateliners can expect another mostly sunny and low humidity day on Monday with a forecast high of 84°. This also is one degree below normal. Looking at the comfort index below you’ll notice the dots representing the 24-hour trend of the day Monday. Notice they are closer to that ‘ideal’ circle and that’s why it will feel somewhat comfortable for Monday.

Mostly sunny skies and low levels of humidity are in store Monday.
Mostly sunny skies and low levels of humidity are in store Monday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Notice over the next 24 hours that the circles are very close to that 'ideal' circle. This means a comfy Monday is ahead.
Notice over the next 24 hours that the circles are very close to that 'ideal' circle. This means a comfy Monday is ahead.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

However beginning on Tuesday, dew points will begin gradually going up. Tuesday will not be oppressively humid by any means but it will feel a tad warmer. Tuesday during the day will be dry with mostly sunny skies. But storms threaten late and could become severe. As of Sunday night, a Marginal (Category 1 of 5) sits just west of the Stateline for severe weather Tuesday. This is still three days away but storms are likely Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday, too.

Tuesday during the day will be a dry day and mostly sunny.
Tuesday during the day will be a dry day and mostly sunny.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Most of Tuesday will be dry but rain threatens late Tuesday at night.
Most of Tuesday will be dry but rain threatens late Tuesday at night.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
There is a small chance for some storms that could could severe Tuesday.
There is a small chance for some storms that could could severe Tuesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
The best chances for scattered rain are Tuesday night and Wednesday.
The best chances for scattered rain are Tuesday night and Wednesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once the middle of the week comes around, heat and humidity levels will continue going up in a big way. Dew point slowly but surely will get into the 70s and peak closer to the end of the week. Dew points will get well into the 70s and this means that oppressively high heat is on the way back. By the end of next week and into the weekend, forecast high temperatures are in the 90s and it’s likely that we’ll see heat index values once again at or above 100°. So for some, this heat can be dangerous.

The pictures below are just one model forecast but all signs are pointing to the likelihood of very high heat and humidity levels at the end of next week and into the weekend.

A couple more comfortable days ahead before humidity returns!
A couple more comfortable days ahead before humidity returns!(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
This is the European model forecast for heat index next Saturday.
This is the European model forecast for heat index next Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
This is the European model forecast of heat index values Sunday.
This is the European model forecast of heat index values Sunday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 7/12/2020

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Forecast

Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 7/11/2020

Updated: 22 hours ago

Forecast

A brief break from the humidity starts Sunday, eyeing heats return

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ethan Rosuck
A few spots saw some storms on Saturday which cooled down our temperatures even further. This is a welcome sight because the rest of the weekend and Monday will be filled with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Forecast

A break from the heat and humidity comes with Saturday rain chances

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The Forest City is coming off a hot streak! We mean that literally as our temperatures were greater than 90° for an entire week. From Friday, July 3 through Thursday, July 9 the mercury at the Chicago Rockford International Airport was hot. The hottest temperatures were Tuesday and Wednesday each having a high of 94°. Now air conditioners throughout the region can get a nice break as a relief from heat and humidity is here, temporarily.

Latest News

Forecast

Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 7/10/2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT

Forecast

Cooler With Less Humidity This Weekend

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast

Forecast

Heat, humidity to relax beginning Friday

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
A brief reprieve from heat and humidity is in store starting Friday.

Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for the Stateline Until 11:00pm

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to occur over much of the Stateline later this afternoon, and more likely into this evening.

Forecast

Hot & Humid with Thunderstorms by Afternoon/Evening

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Hot, humid, and chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms.

Forecast

Strong to locally severe storms may potentially temper heat late Thursday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Our 15th day of 90° temperatures is on tap Thursday, though strong to locally severe storms are possible later in the day or during the evening hours.