One more nice day before heat, humidity and storms return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline managed to end the weekend on a nice note Sunday with mostly sunny skies and more importantly low humidity levels! Sunday also marked the first time in 16 days where the official high temperature for Rockford was below normal. Don’t expect more of this in the future as heat, humidity and storm chances return to the forecast.

Sunday’s high of 83° marked the first time in 16 days on June 26 that Rockford recorded a below normal high temperature. It also marked the first day of July 2020 of below normal temperatures. Since the start of meteorological summer on June 1 (41 days ago), only 17 percent of the days between June 1 and July 12 were below normal. This just means it definitely has been a hotter than normal summer for the most part in the Stateline.

Sunday marked the first time below normal in 16 days. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Stateliners can expect another mostly sunny and low humidity day on Monday with a forecast high of 84°. This also is one degree below normal. Looking at the comfort index below you’ll notice the dots representing the 24-hour trend of the day Monday. Notice they are closer to that ‘ideal’ circle and that’s why it will feel somewhat comfortable for Monday.

Mostly sunny skies and low levels of humidity are in store Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Notice over the next 24 hours that the circles are very close to that 'ideal' circle. This means a comfy Monday is ahead. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

However beginning on Tuesday, dew points will begin gradually going up. Tuesday will not be oppressively humid by any means but it will feel a tad warmer. Tuesday during the day will be dry with mostly sunny skies. But storms threaten late and could become severe. As of Sunday night, a Marginal (Category 1 of 5) sits just west of the Stateline for severe weather Tuesday. This is still three days away but storms are likely Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday, too.

Tuesday during the day will be a dry day and mostly sunny. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of Tuesday will be dry but rain threatens late Tuesday at night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There is a small chance for some storms that could could severe Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The best chances for scattered rain are Tuesday night and Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once the middle of the week comes around, heat and humidity levels will continue going up in a big way. Dew point slowly but surely will get into the 70s and peak closer to the end of the week. Dew points will get well into the 70s and this means that oppressively high heat is on the way back. By the end of next week and into the weekend, forecast high temperatures are in the 90s and it’s likely that we’ll see heat index values once again at or above 100°. So for some, this heat can be dangerous.

The pictures below are just one model forecast but all signs are pointing to the likelihood of very high heat and humidity levels at the end of next week and into the weekend.

A couple more comfortable days ahead before humidity returns! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This is the European model forecast for heat index next Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This is the European model forecast of heat index values Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

