NJCAA, Rock Valley postpone sports until 2021

By Mike Buda
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NJCAA’s Board of Regents approved a plan on Monday that will postpone all sports until 2021.

The vote means Rock Valley men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball will begin in January with men’s and women’s soccer slated to start in March.

The Golden Eagles’ baseball and softball squads will remain in the spring.

RVC Athletic Director Darin Monroe says the plan is to have men’s and women’s bowling compete this fall as long as state and local safety regulations allow.

