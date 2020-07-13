Man shot in DeKalb, police issue active threat advisory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The DeKalb Police Department is actively investigating the shooting of a man near 1011 W Hillcrest. The suspect is at large and the department issued an active threat alert. On Facebook it urged people in that area to leave immediately, and if you cannot leave shelter in place.

Police issued the alert around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

