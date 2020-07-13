Advertisement

Local group hosts food bank in time of need

Voices of Inspiration
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Voices of Inspiration gave out 120 boxes of food items Sunday, containing 1,000 lbs of chicken. The organization started about five years ago in Chicago, but now runs it’s food bank out of the Lutheran Good Shepard Church.

It gets its food donations from Costco. Now there are safety precautions in place due to COVID-19 as it’s a drive up bank. Some Sundays organizers say they could feed up to 400 families, and they believe the demand is higher lately.

CEO and Founder Vivian Lotts says helping out is a passion of hers.

“You had people that were making good money before this COVID-19 came around, and now they don’t make anything,” says Lotts. “Some of them haven’t even received unemployment checks, so this is a big help.”

The food bank runs every Sunday 12 to 4 p.m. at the church, or as long as the food lasts. Once a month the organization also partners with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Currently Voices of Inspiration is looking for donations for a truck to transport the food.

