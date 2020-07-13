Advertisement

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday demanded more information about President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered that the parties provide her by Tuesday with a copy of the executive order that commuted Stone's sentence. She also asked for clarity about the scope of the clemency, including whether it covers just his prison sentence or also the two-year period of supervised release that was part of his sentence.

Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison. Stone was convicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation with making false statements, tampering with a witness and obstructing lawmakers who were examining Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Although presidents have broad authority to commute prison sentences and issue pardons, the brief order from Jackson — who presided over Stone's trial last year — makes clear the judge still is seeking information and clarity about the clemency, including the actual executive order from the White House.

In a separate case, a federal judge has resisted the Justice Department's request to dismiss the criminal case against Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, even though Flynn pleaded guilty during Mueller's investigation to lying to the FBI.

Democrats lambasted Trump’s decision as having undermined the rule of law, and Mueller himself defended the Stone prosecution in a Washington Post opinion piece in which he said Stone “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Updated: moments ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

National

Atlanta won’t drop Braves name, but will review Tomahawk Chop

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The team said it has had conversations with several Native American communities and changing the name of the Braves "is not under consideration or is considered necessary."

National

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Lightning nearly hits Oklahoma state trooper

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
A lightning strike came awfully close to a highway patrol officer when he stopped to help someone.

Latest News

News

Boil order issued for portion of Rockford

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Customers should boil their tap water for one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Coronavirus

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The execution comes after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction on Sunday that had been put in place last week after the victims’ family argued they would be put at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend the execution.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares eye coronavirus reopening decisions

Updated: 1 hour ago
Experts and officials agree the economy cannot fully reopen until kids are back in school or daycare, but with cases surging across the country, facilities are struggling to figure out how to do it safely.

National

Caught on camera: Man defaces Black Lives Matter sign in Boston

Updated: 1 hours ago
Boston Police said they’ve identified a suspect in the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter art installation after a man was caught on camera painting over it.

News

Freeport bookstore now open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The in-store retail buyback of books ends July 30.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares make reopening decisions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Schools and daycares are struggling with how to reopen safely amid the pandemic.