Freeport bookstore now open

The in-store retail buyback of books ends July 30.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Highland Community College J. Rosemary Shockey Bookstore was opened in Freeport on Monday morning.

The bookstore is open for appointments from 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. and walk-ins Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curbside pickup remains available by appointment from 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

Students can also have same day pickup for online orders made before 3 p.m. For in-store service, visitors must wear a mask, practice social distancing, have no cold or flu-like symptoms and no fever, according to the bookstore.

The in-store retail buyback of books ends July 30. Send a list of your books to bookstore@highland.edu including the title and ISBN number. Students will receive a price quote via email. Books returns are available during walk-in hours or use drop box outside of the Student Conference Center. Books must be in good condition, according to the bookstore.

For more information call the HCC bookstore at 815-599-3694 or visit highland.edu.

