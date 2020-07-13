Former Amerock workers reflect on their time spent on the job

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many visitors marvel at the revitalization and building of the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Rockford, but for three women the new building brings up some old memories.

“It’s not the same,” Former Amerok employee Sophia Harbachuk said.

“That doesn’t even look like Amerock inside anyway,” Former Amerok employee Lidia Rakuc said.

The Embassy Suites hotel on the riverfront opened nearly two weeks ago and opened the door to a plethora of memories for Rakuc, Harbachuk, and Luba Bremer who once worked for Amerock in that building.

“On the eleventh floor where Sophia and I worked there was a plating machine and we repaired wracks,” Rakuc said

The ladies, who were born in Poland, stepped foot in America in 1949. Their families slowly made their way from New Orleans, to Arkansas, and eventually to Rockford, where they did much more than just work at Amerock

“This church was built by our parent’s block by block starting with the basement, the basement was built first and we had services there until they started the following year they started building upstairs,” Rakuc said

Christ the Savior Orthodox church expanded over the years, and the women hope it will be here forever.

“To us, it is very important, we (are) just hoping it is still here after we die, but as I said we are all second generation in this church.”

