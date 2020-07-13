Advertisement

Fatty’s Pub closes after staff exposed to person who tested positive with COVID-19

Person was not at the restaurant that just tested positive for COVID-19.
Fatty's Pub and Grille Facebook Account
Fatty's Pub and Grille Facebook Account
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Fatty’s Pub and Grille has closed after a few employees were in contact with someone not at the restaurant that just tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The employees that were exposed have been taken off the schedule and consistent with CDC guidelines will not be permitted to return to work until they have completed a 14-day quarantine and are symptom-free or receive a negative COVID-19 test result,” according to a Facebook post by the restaurant. “Fatty’s prioritizes the health and safety of our customers and employees and so like many other businesses when we learn of an exposure or someone experiencing symptoms, even when they haven’t tested positive for COVID-19, we take additional precautions, such as closing for deep cleaning, which is why we are closed today.”

The restaurant located at 1312 W. Lincoln Hwy says they will continue to follow federal, state and local public health guidance regarding social distancing and wearing face coverings. All employees of Fatty’s are required to wear masks at all times for customer safety and employees are required to complete a daily health screening before each shift, according to the Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

