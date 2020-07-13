Dofflemyer, Lee win big at Winnebago County Amateur

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Golfers had to endure a 45 minute rain delay on day one of the 66th Winnebago County Amateur Championships. Sunday, the sun was shining and the course was primed for low scores. Melissa Dofflemyer held off her mother-in-law, Hui Chong Dofflemyer, to win her second County Amateur while Ken Lee did what he needed to do to win his fourth County Amateur championship and first since 2006.

Before Lee even teed off on Sunday, he knew he was going to have to put up another big round after his 68 (-3) on Saturday. That’s because Jeff Holmgaard was already in the clubhouse with the best round of the tournament, shooting a 66 (-5). The 60-year-old was unfazed, however, and carded a second 68 (-3) for the two-day event, to win the title by one stroke.

It wasn’t easy for Lee. The veteran golfer needed to birdie one of his last two holes to keep himself away from a playoff. What he didn’t expect was to have that birdie come on the Par-3 17 that saw many bogeys and double-bogeys throughout the tourney. Lee was able to two-putt his way to par on 18 to secure the win.

Dofflemyer, used her big day one lead, in the four woman flight. to carry her to the county title. She held a six-stroke lead on Hui Chong heading into Sunday. Despite shooting a 77 on Sunday, Dofflemyer still won the event by four strokes. Lutheran grad Brooke Bunjes won the women’s net championship.

Winnebago County Amateur Championships

(Men’s Championship Flight)

Ken Lee (-6) - 68, 68 (136) Jeff Holmgaard (-5) - 71, 66 (137) Robert Dofflemyer (-2) - 72, 68 (140) Johnny Canova (-1) - 68, 73 (141) Jamie Hogan (-1) - 69, 72 (141)

(Women’s Division)

Melissa Dofflemyer (+7) - 72, 77 (149) Hui Chong Dofflemyer (+11) - 78, 75 (153) Brooke Bunjes (+16) - 79, 79 (158) Robyn Clott (+35) - 90, 87 (177)

