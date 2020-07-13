Advertisement

Dofflemyer, Lee win big at Winnebago County Amateur

Melissa Dofflemyer led wire-to-wire to win the women's division championship, while Ken Lee needed to shoot two under on the back nine to win.
Melissa Dofflemyer led wire-to-wire to win the women's division championship, while Ken Lee needed to shoot two under on the back nine to win.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Golfers had to endure a 45 minute rain delay on day one of the 66th Winnebago County Amateur Championships. Sunday, the sun was shining and the course was primed for low scores. Melissa Dofflemyer held off her mother-in-law, Hui Chong Dofflemyer, to win her second County Amateur while Ken Lee did what he needed to do to win his fourth County Amateur championship and first since 2006.

Before Lee even teed off on Sunday, he knew he was going to have to put up another big round after his 68 (-3) on Saturday. That’s because Jeff Holmgaard was already in the clubhouse with the best round of the tournament, shooting a 66 (-5). The 60-year-old was unfazed, however, and carded a second 68 (-3) for the two-day event, to win the title by one stroke.

It wasn’t easy for Lee. The veteran golfer needed to birdie one of his last two holes to keep himself away from a playoff. What he didn’t expect was to have that birdie come on the Par-3 17 that saw many bogeys and double-bogeys throughout the tourney. Lee was able to two-putt his way to par on 18 to secure the win.

Dofflemyer, used her big day one lead, in the four woman flight. to carry her to the county title. She held a six-stroke lead on Hui Chong heading into Sunday. Despite shooting a 77 on Sunday, Dofflemyer still won the event by four strokes. Lutheran grad Brooke Bunjes won the women’s net championship.

Winnebago County Amateur Championships

(Men’s Championship Flight)

  1. Ken Lee (-6) - 68, 68 (136)
  2. Jeff Holmgaard (-5) - 71, 66 (137)
  3. Robert Dofflemyer (-2) - 72, 68 (140)
  4. Johnny Canova (-1) - 68, 73 (141)
  5. Jamie Hogan (-1) - 69, 72 (141)

(Women’s Division)

  1. Melissa Dofflemyer (+7) - 72, 77 (149)
  2. Hui Chong Dofflemyer (+11) - 78, 75 (153)
  3. Brooke Bunjes (+16) - 79, 79 (158)
  4. Robyn Clott (+35) - 90, 87 (177)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Golfers wait out rain delay, finish first round of Winnebago County Amateur

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Golfers had to wait out a rain delay before finishing up the first round of the Winnebago County Amateur Championships at Macktown Golf Course.

Sports

NIU’s Frazier not going to risk players’ health

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
NIU Athletic Director Sean Frazier says he is shocked that schools are still considering football for the fall.

Sports

IHSA backtracks on guidelines, sets stage for fall without football

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
With only one month before football and other sports are scheduled to begin practices, the fall schedule may be in serious jeopardy.

Sports

Dedmond transfers to Ferris State, focuses on NFL dream

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Major Dedmond has some major plans for his collegiate career.

Latest News

Sports

Gorman working on short game as a pro golfer

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
While Danny Gorman was a student at Boylan and SIU-Edwardsville, he was all about the long ball, but since making the switch to being a pro golfer, he has had to adapt in order to keep his head above water.

Sports

Rivets stay hot, beat Woodchucks 9-5

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Chase Estep's grand slam in the sixth inning proves to be the game's big blow as the Rivets beat the Woodchucks 9-5 for Rockford's third straight win.

Sports

Woodchucks vs. Rivets - July 6, 2020

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT

Sports

Dofflemyer defeats Silvers to win first Mauh-Nah-Tee-See title

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Robert Dofflemyer defeats Brian Silvers 4&2 to win his first Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play championship.

Sports

Rivets bats come alive in win over Woodchucks

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
After being no-hit for the first three innings, the Rivets exploded in the fourth with seven runs en route to the win.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.