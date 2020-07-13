DeKalb homicide under investigation

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - DeKalb authorities are investigating a homicide from Sunday night.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting victim on the 1000 block of W. Hillcrest Drive at 7:47 p.m., according to the DeKalb Police Department. The Northern Illinois University Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Sycamore Police Department were also called to the scene.

The victim, a 32-year-old DeKalb man, was taken to Northwestern Medicine – Kishwaukee Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 8:14 p.m., according to the DeKalb Police Department.

The DeKalb Police Department then requested assistance with the investigation from the DeKalb County Major Case Squad.

Investigators identified 27-year-old Wayne Slater of DeKalb. Slater was taken into custody at 11:12 pm by the DeKalb Police Department. The investigation was reviewed by the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. Slater was then charged with first degree murder, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

