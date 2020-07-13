Advertisement

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.
(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — In a presidential election year, there’s always a push to get people registered to vote.

For one Atlanta family, that push got a little interesting.

Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims — his cat, who died 12 years ago.

“A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away,” Carol Tims told WAGA-TV.

The Tims were surprised, and a bit amused when they saw what Cody received in the mail.

“There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register. I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes,” Carol Tims said.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the application did not come from its office and that third-party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses.

“Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a statement. “This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud.”

The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

If you’re wondering how Cody would have voted if he could go to the polls, his owner said he was a DemoCAT.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

55 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co. over weekend

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.9 percent.

News

9 arrested in connection to Rodeway Inn complaints

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All nine people arrested were cited or lodged in the Winnebago County Jail in lieu of their bonds.

News

Former Amerock workers reflect on their time spent on the job

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Three former Amerock employees reflect on working in the now Embassy Suites building in the 1950's.

News

The Stateline is now home to the largest cannabis dispensary in illinois

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
A new marijuana dispensary opens its doors in the Stateline.

Latest News

News

Poplar Grove man identified from fatal Boone Co. crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The death remains under investigation.

News

Rockford man dies from 2017 crossfire shooting complications

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Richard Griffin died from injuries sustained in the shooting on July 11.

News

6 additional deaths, 883 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 6–July 12 is 3 percent.

News

Fatty’s Pub closes after staff exposed to person who tested positive with COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Person was not at the restaurant that just tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Boone Co. Animal Services workers resign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Boone County Board member Cherie Bartlet confirms the workers walked off.

News

Boil order issued for portion of Rockford

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Customers should boil their tap water for one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.