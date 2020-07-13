Buchanan Street Stroll hosted in Belvidere Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A popular street in downtown Belvidere did not have vehicle traffic, but did host a lot of foot traffic during its party Sunday.

Buchanan Street Stroll kicked off this weekend, where multiple businesses moved operations outdoors as bands and members of the community let loose and had some fun after months of being inside. Executive Director of the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce Amy Grafton says it’s important for people, businesses and the chamber to attend these events when possible.

“Our revenue is based off of memberships and off of events and those are two things that we have seen a huge decrease in since March, so right now our chamber is offering a free membership from now until the end of the year, were just really looking at helping businesses,” she says.

The party features multiple bands playing live music, vendors and a socially distant magic show for kids.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.