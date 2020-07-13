Advertisement

Buchanan Street Stroll hosted in Belvidere Sunday

Buchanan Street Stroll
Buchanan Street Stroll(WIFR)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A popular street in downtown Belvidere did not have vehicle traffic, but did host a lot of foot traffic during its party Sunday.

Buchanan Street Stroll kicked off this weekend, where multiple businesses moved operations outdoors as bands and members of the community let loose and had some fun after months of being inside. Executive Director of the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce Amy Grafton says it’s important for people, businesses and the chamber to attend these events when possible.

“Our revenue is based off of memberships and off of events and those are two things that we have seen a huge decrease in since March, so right now our chamber is offering a free membership from now until the end of the year, were just really looking at helping businesses,” she says.

The party features multiple bands playing live music, vendors and a socially distant magic show for kids.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local group hosts food bank in time of need

Updated: 1 hour ago
Food bank feeds hundreds weekly

News

Community raises money for ice cream vendor who was robbed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Hours after being robbed, Pablo Arroyo Perez went back on the streets to try to regain the $800 that was stolen from him. What he did not know is that his story would spread, to people who want to help.

News

Janesville Police on scene of a report of a body found

Updated: 3 hours ago
Potential body found in Janesville, police investigating call

News

Mini horse brings smiles, spreads joy through COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shannon Kelly
Spreading smiles and creating joy during a time of uncertainty. That’s the goal of one Rockford woman but she doesn't plan on doing it alone.

Latest News

News

Two Rockford restaurants close doors due to COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
On its social media page, the owners of Vintage 501 and Blue Line announce they will close both places until further notice. Following Prairie Street Brewing Co. move to close for sanitation this weekend.

News

Jehovah’s Witnesses cancels 2020 Rockford convention

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Worldwide Conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses cancels its 2020 event, citing the concern for the health and safety of the local communities through a press release.

News

Organizers and farmers react to Winnebago County Fair cancellation

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Giesey
The farm filled festivities will not commence in 2020, as the county will not host the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Belvidere Park District hosts unplug day

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
A local park district holds an open-air open house for visitors to enjoy unplug Illinois day on Saturday.

News

Live music returns to the Rockford City Market

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford Residents rock out at city market Friday evening enjoying live music once again.

News

Rock Co. PHD: Face coverings strongly recommended

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cloth face coverings are not a replacement for physical distancing recommendations or other guidance, according to RCPHD.