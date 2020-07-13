Boone Co. Animal Services workers resign

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Workers at the Boone County Animal Services resigned on Friday, July 10.

Boone County Board member Cherie Bartlet (D-3) confirms the workers resigned. The board knows why the workers resigned, but won’t reveal why to the public at this time. It was “extenuating circumstances,” according to Bartlet.

Everything is being hadled by the Winnebago County Animal Services at this time, according to Bartlet.

WIFR left a message for the Boone County Board chair.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

