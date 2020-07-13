Boil order issued for portion of Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A boil order has been issued for a portion of northwest Rockford after portions of the system experienced a drop in water pressure due to a large diameter water main break on Monday.

Repairs have been completed, and the system is fully operational. Customers should boil their tap water for one full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Rockford Water is flushing the impacted area and collecting water samples, according to a statement from the city of Rockford.

The highlighted portion of the map provided by the city of Rockford shows where the boil order is in effect for the next 24 hours.

“We anticipate that the boil order will last for 24 hours and will notify customers once boiling is no longer necessary,” according to the statement.

For questions, contact the city’s Water Quality Section at 779-348-7151.

