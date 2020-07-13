Advertisement

Another winner today with midweek rain before heat, humidity return

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday marked the first time below normal in 16 days. If you enjoyed those conditions then you definitely will enjoy the forecast today. Expect high temperatures in the lower-to-mid 80s Monday with mostly sunny skies and low levels of humidity. High pressure in place will keep our weather quiet for the next 36 hours or so.

Another winner Monday with slightly lower temperatures and low humidity levels.
Another winner Monday with slightly lower temperatures and low humidity levels.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain threatens Tuesday very late and overnight into Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Stateline under a Marginal Risk (Category 1) for severe weather during that time frame. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with clouds not coming in until the late afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will move in overnight and be around periodically through Wednesday.

The rain will hold off until late, Tuesday looks like a nice day.
The rain will hold off until late, Tuesday looks like a nice day.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Clouds will move in late followed by rain very late into the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday.
Clouds will move in late followed by rain very late into the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A category 2 Slight Risk in play for the western portions of the region. Marginal Risk for the rest of us Tuesday night.
A category 2 Slight Risk in play for the western portions of the region. Marginal Risk for the rest of us Tuesday night.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Category 1 Marginal Risk for most of the Stateline Wednesday.
Category 1 Marginal Risk for most of the Stateline Wednesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After the showers and storms is when things heat up. Thursday will be a sunny day with high temperatures near 90° and it’ll feel a bit more humid. The real high humidity levels don’t move in until Friday and into the weekend. It’s at this time where oppressive and borderline unbearable dew points well into the 70s will give the Stateline some very moist and humid air. It’s entirely possible that heat index values over the weekend could approach or surpass 100°.

90s return to the forecast later this week.
90s return to the forecast later this week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Dew Points will gradually go up each day throughout this week.
Dew Points will gradually go up each day throughout this week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ethan's Monday Morning Forecast -- 7/13/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 7/12/2020

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

One more nice day before heat, humidity and storms return

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The Stateline managed to end the weekend on a nice note Sunday with mostly sunny skies and more importantly low humidity levels! Sunday also marked the first time in 16 days where the official high temperature for Rockford was below normal. Don’t expect more of this in the future as heat, humidity and storm chances return to the forecast.

Forecast

Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 7/11/2020

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

A brief break from the humidity starts Sunday, eyeing heats return

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
A few spots saw some storms on Saturday which cooled down our temperatures even further. This is a welcome sight because the rest of the weekend and Monday will be filled with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Forecast

A break from the heat and humidity comes with Saturday rain chances

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The Forest City is coming off a hot streak! We mean that literally as our temperatures were greater than 90° for an entire week. From Friday, July 3 through Thursday, July 9 the mercury at the Chicago Rockford International Airport was hot. The hottest temperatures were Tuesday and Wednesday each having a high of 94°. Now air conditioners throughout the region can get a nice break as a relief from heat and humidity is here, temporarily.

Forecast

Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 7/10/2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT

Forecast

Cooler With Less Humidity This Weekend

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast

Forecast

Heat, humidity to relax beginning Friday

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
A brief reprieve from heat and humidity is in store starting Friday.

Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for the Stateline Until 11:00pm

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to occur over much of the Stateline later this afternoon, and more likely into this evening.