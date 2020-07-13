Another winner today with midweek rain before heat, humidity return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday marked the first time below normal in 16 days. If you enjoyed those conditions then you definitely will enjoy the forecast today. Expect high temperatures in the lower-to-mid 80s Monday with mostly sunny skies and low levels of humidity. High pressure in place will keep our weather quiet for the next 36 hours or so.

Another winner Monday with slightly lower temperatures and low humidity levels. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain threatens Tuesday very late and overnight into Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Stateline under a Marginal Risk (Category 1) for severe weather during that time frame. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with clouds not coming in until the late afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will move in overnight and be around periodically through Wednesday.

The rain will hold off until late, Tuesday looks like a nice day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Clouds will move in late followed by rain very late into the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A category 2 Slight Risk in play for the western portions of the region. Marginal Risk for the rest of us Tuesday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Category 1 Marginal Risk for most of the Stateline Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After the showers and storms is when things heat up. Thursday will be a sunny day with high temperatures near 90° and it’ll feel a bit more humid. The real high humidity levels don’t move in until Friday and into the weekend. It’s at this time where oppressive and borderline unbearable dew points well into the 70s will give the Stateline some very moist and humid air. It’s entirely possible that heat index values over the weekend could approach or surpass 100°.

90s return to the forecast later this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Dew Points will gradually go up each day throughout this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

