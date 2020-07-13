Advertisement

9 arrested in connection to Rodeway Inn complaints

(WCAX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nine people were arrested after the Rockford Police Department received numerous complaints regarding the Rodeway Inn on the morning of July 9.

The complaints included drug dealing, drug use, prostitution and weapons offenses. Over the course of several months, Rockford detectives were able to confirm most of the complaints, according to the Rockford Police Department. Working with the City of Rockford legal department and the city of Rockford building department, a search warrant was obtained for the hotel.

The Rockford Police Department went to the Rodeway Inn at 3909 11th St. on July 9 to execute a search warrant at 9 a.m.

During the search, drugs, drug paraphernalia to include needles and equipment used to weigh and distribute drugs, were located. Contact was made with the occupants of the hotel, and patrons were arrested for various charges and outstanding warrants from multiple counties, according to the Rockford Police Department.

“Building inspectors were able to look through the building and located violations which allowed the Rodeway Inn to be condemned and shut down,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

George S. Ives, 75, faces a charge of failure to appear for a burglary warrant.

Jaru Ducksworth, 18, faces a charge of failure to appear for a warrant for probation violation.

Reggie Jones, 42, faces charges of a warrant for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Charping, 60, faces a charge in Boone County for a DUI warrant and a charge in McHenry County for a burglary warrant.

Barnabas Israel, 42, faces a charge of a traffic related warrant.

Hannah moore, 33, faces a charge from a Stephenson County warrant that is traffic related.

Timothy Daniel, 33, faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chelsea Bankord, 33, faces a charge from a Winnebago County warrant, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Thedell Tomilinson, 37, faces a charge of cocaine possesssion.

All nine people arrested were cited or lodged in the Winnebago County Jail in lieu of their bonds.

