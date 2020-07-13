Advertisement

6 additional deaths, 883 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 6–July 12 is 3 percent.
COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN Online)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 6 additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

- Cook County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80′s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 154,799 cases, including 7,193 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,012 specimens for a total of 2,012,994.

As of Sunday night, 1,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 136 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.s

