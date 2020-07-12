Two Rockford restaurants close doors due to COVID-19
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two downtown restaurants shut their doors after a nearby business is hit by a positive case of COVID-19.
On its social media page, the owners of Vintage 501 and Blue Line announce they will close both places until further notice. Following Prairie Street Brewing Co. move to close for sanitation this weekend.
Here is the post:
Those with the Rockford eateries say they hope re-open as soon as they know our staff and customers are no longer in harm’s way.
