Two Rockford restaurants close doors due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two downtown restaurants shut their doors after a nearby business is hit by a positive case of COVID-19.

On its social media page, the owners of Vintage 501 and Blue Line announce they will close both places until further notice. Following Prairie Street Brewing Co. move to close for sanitation this weekend.

Here is the post:

In light of recent events in the downtown community, we have decided to close our Vintage and Blue Line locations until... Posted by Blue Line on Friday, July 10, 2020

Those with the Rockford eateries say they hope re-open as soon as they know our staff and customers are no longer in harm’s way.

