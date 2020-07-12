Organizers and farmers react to Winnebago County Fair cancellation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community will have to wait to come back to the Winnebago County fairgrounds after the association canceled the 99th annual county fair. A decision that is being felt by many.

“It’s pretty hard for me, some of my best memories are from the fair,” Lifelong fair goer Lila Sloan said.

The farm filled festivities will not commence in 2020, as the county will not host the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t even tell you how bad we are going to miss it, it is something that means so much to us and it’s just going to be a tough pill to swallow,” Lifelong fair goer Angi Litow said. “Especially these last few years the Winnebago County Fair has become a home for us.”

From the safety of visitors and staff to the financial struggles, the county fair association says they had to make the tough but right decision.

“There’s always risks the weather is a main risk for any outdoor festival but then having the unknown of being shut down after were open for a day,” Winnebago County Fair Association President Deb Runte said. “We just decided we can’t wait any longer two months out we had to make a decision.”

Although the community will miss out on one of its oldest traditions this year, the association believes it can bounce back for the celebration of its centennial anniversary.

“It’s kind of been our motivation to make 2021 our biggest and best we’ll go all we’ll do everything we can to bring it back to what it was and to continue on,” Runte said.

