Mini horse brings smiles, spreads joy through COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spreading smiles and creating joy during a time of uncertainty. That’s the goal of one Rockford woman but she doesn't plan on doing it alone.

Dana Brasher and her one year old, 130 pound miniature horse Scout are on a mission. “There’s just so much negativity and we just want to bring some sunshine to our community. We just thought with everything going on we would like to bring a lot of happiness and people that are stuck in the house and anywhere that he can come visit them.”

Brasher used to ride horses all of the time. But several surgeries throughout the years have prevented her from getting back in the saddle. Scout is a certified service animal and Dana believes Scout can bring a glimmer of hope to the community during the pandemic.

“I’ve got all different things we can dress him up as, little kids and brush him, pour glitter on him, they can body paint him just to bring some smile,” Brasher says. While Scout does enjoy the attention, Dana also feels the love knowing she can make a big difference, with a little horse.

Brasher says, “I just had heart surgery and so I know firsthand what its like so I can show other people you can do it, you can survive. By doing that it brings me a lot of joy. If he can help in anyway that’s what we”re about.”

Dana is currently adding finishing touches to the van she used to transport Scout. She says she will be ready to start taking him around the community within the next few weeks.

If you’d like to meet Scout, you can reach out to Dana on Facebook.

