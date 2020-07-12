Jehovah’s Witnesses cancels 2020 Rockford convention

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the largest conventions to come through the forest city isn’t making a stop at the BMO Harris Bank Center this year.

The Worldwide Conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses cancels its 2020 event, citing the concern for the health and safety of the local communities through a press release.

“Our worship is centered on our mutual love for our God and for each other, irrespective of where we are physically,” Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses said through the release. “This year’s convention For more than 100 years, this is what you would typically see at a convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses. For the first time in history, these highly anticipated annual gatherings have been canceled and moved to a virtual platform for the safety of all. Many will view the convention from their private homes along with their fellow congregants worldwide. PRESS RELEASE program underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair.”

The always rejoice celebration now moves to the virtual stage, for more information on how to watch the celebration visit jw.org.

