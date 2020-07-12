Advertisement

Jehovah’s Witnesses cancels 2020 Rockford convention

(WIFR)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the largest conventions to come through the forest city isn’t making a stop at the BMO Harris Bank Center this year.

The Worldwide Conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses cancels its 2020 event, citing the concern for the health and safety of the local communities through a press release.

“Our worship is centered on our mutual love for our God and for each other, irrespective of where we are physically,” Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses said through the release. “This year’s convention For more than 100 years, this is what you would typically see at a convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses. For the first time in history, these highly anticipated annual gatherings have been canceled and moved to a virtual platform for the safety of all. Many will view the convention from their private homes along with their fellow congregants worldwide. PRESS RELEASE program underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair.”

The always rejoice celebration now moves to the virtual stage, for more information on how to watch the celebration visit jw.org.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two Rockford restaurants close doors due to COVID-19

Updated: 9 minutes ago
On its social media page, the owners of Vintage 501 and Blue Line announce they will close both places until further notice. Following Prairie Street Brewing Co. move to close for sanitation this weekend.

News

Organizers and farmers react to Winnebago County Fair cancellation

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The farm filled festivities will not commence in 2020, as the county will not host the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Belvidere Park District hosts unplug day

Updated: 3 hours ago
A local park district holds an open-air open house for visitors to enjoy unplug Illinois day on Saturday.

News

Live music returns to the Rockford City Market

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford Residents rock out at city market Friday evening enjoying live music once again.

Latest News

News

Rock Co. PHD: Face coverings strongly recommended

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cloth face coverings are not a replacement for physical distancing recommendations or other guidance, according to RCPHD.

Environment

National Weather Service potentially eliminating weather ‘advisories’

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The National Weather Service (NWS) is asking for public opinion on the potential elimination of weather ‘advisories’ from its current warning system.

News

Cannabis dispensary to open in South Beloit

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The company says Sunnyside South Beloit will employ 35 people in their new 7,200-square-foot facility at 7000 First Ranger Dr.

News

Man charged with sexual assault to intellectually disabled resident at Rocvale Children’s Home

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Charge is a Class X felony with a sentencing range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years mandatory supervised release.

News

Virtual Job Interview Tips

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT

News

Illinois’ Lieutenant Governor checks in with some Rockford-area small businesses

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Karlin
Illinois' Lieutenant Governor checks in with some Rockford-area small businesses struggling through the pandemic.