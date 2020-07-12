Janesville Police on scene of a report of a body found
Police responded to a call near Burbank Ave and Pierce Street Sunday
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock County Communications confirmed to 23 News that Janesville Police are currently investigating a report of a body found. The scene is in a wooded area off of Burbank Avenue and Pierce Street.
A citizen called dispatchers and said they thought they saw what appeared to be a body shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.
There are Janesville Police officers on scene currently investigating the call.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.