Janesville Police on scene of a report of a body found

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock County Communications confirmed to 23 News that Janesville Police are currently investigating a report of a body found. The scene is in a wooded area off of Burbank Avenue and Pierce Street.

A citizen called dispatchers and said they thought they saw what appeared to be a body shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

There are Janesville Police officers on scene currently investigating the call.

