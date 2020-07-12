Advertisement

Community raises money for ice cream vendor who was robbed

Community starts GoFundMe to recoup losses.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The bells on Pablo Arroyo Perez’s ice cream cart alert neighborhood parents and kids he is near, but last Friday while out on his normal route, Perez alerted someone else.

“One of the kids approached him saying he wanted to buy something didn’t have enough money,” Perez said through an interpreter. “He saw they were following him the guy went back probably to get together plan it and then one of the guys put a gun to his head and took everything.”

Hours after being robbed, Perez went back on the streets to try to regain the $800 that was stolen from him. What he did not know is that his story would spread, to people who want to help.

Perez stands with his cart, days after being robbed at gunpoint.
“We were just originally trying to get him at that 800 but it exceeded the limit to two grand to 2,500 and were just happy to have those donations,” GoFundMe organizer Buddah Barrios said.

Although the money does not make up for the life-threatening encounter, Perez says the community’s response means a lot to him.

“It feels great ya know that they are here for him to see that people are here,” Perez said through an interpreter. “He doesn’t have anybody here, he doesn’t have anyone to go to so to see the community for him it means a lot.”

To donate to the GoFundMe that is raising money for Perez, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

