A brief break from the humidity starts Sunday, eyeing heats return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few spots saw some storms on Saturday which cooled down our temperatures even further. This is a welcome sight because the rest of the weekend and Monday will be filled with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

You can expect mostly sunny skies for your Sunday with slightly below normal temperatures in the lower-to-mid 80s. Normal for this time period is 85° so we will gladly take a break from the heat and humidity. This will be the same for Monday as well.

Expect a very nice day on Sunday and nearly the same Monday with sunshine and below normal temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

You better enjoy these next couple of days because the heat and humidity will mark their return to the forecast once the middle of the week comes around. Both temperatures and dew points will go up to levels we saw last week when Rockford has 7 days in a row of 90° or higher. By next weekend, 90s will be back in a big way with a forecast high of 95° next Saturday. That is 10° above normal for this time of the year. Signs are also pointing for the heat and humidity to last past this week towards the end of July. The latest 8-14 Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows an extremely high probability of above normal temperatures through July 25.

Humidity will take a break until it returns midweek. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures in the Stateline will actually be below normal for the next two days. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Latest CPC Temperature Outlook calls for very high chances of above normal temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

