NIU’s Frazier not going to risk players’ health

Huskies AD believes football schedule should be moved
By Mike Buda
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The Big Ten’s decision to cancel all of its non conference games this fall not only affects its student-athletes and staff, but also all of the schools those teams were supposed to face including NIU.

Huskies football was set to travel to play Maryland and Iowa this September in a combined $1.4 million money-maker for the school.

Athletic Director Sean Frazier says NIU is currently trying to work out those deals with its Big Ten opponents.

While no decision has yet been made by the MAC or the Huskies administration on what to do with fall sports, Frazier says every option is being looked at.

“The only shocking thing is that we’re still talking about football in the fall,” said Frazier. “Maybe they have some experts that are basically telling them that there’s a possibility with more time they can execute a football season. As I sit right now, I don’t have enough information to secure safety for both the student athletes and the staff. This is an attempt to give them more time and flexibility to weigh the risks that are a part of it.”

Frazier says it’s more of a waiting game for NIU and the MAC. Since football practices would normally begin in early August, Frazier expects a decision sometime soon.

While Frazier says it’s not up to him, he believes it’s a no-brainer.

“I can’t play God in this,” Frazier said. “I do not have the answer. I do not know the mutations of the virus and I do not have a vaccine. I’ve got family members and in-laws who have died from this virus. I’m not one to be an alarmist, but this is currently what is being said. I think for me right now, playing sports or extracurricular activities, that’s not a factor in this conversation. What we need to do is take care of our young people.”

