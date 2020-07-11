Live music returns to the Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents rock out at city market Friday evening enjoying live music once again.

The band ‘Three Good Men’ took the stage playing some famous hits and getting the crowd all in.

“Everything’s been great it’s been nice to be out again,” said Three Good Men.

Market leaders say bringing back live music is great and was only able to happen because of the progress Illinois has made controlling the pandemic.

“Beginning of July is when we were able to add in the live music so that was a big change,” said Rockford City Manager Cathy McDermott. “We have one musician outside here and one inside the market hall.”

Music wasn’t the only sound people heard tonight as protesters closed down the State and Water Street intersection marching for equality.

