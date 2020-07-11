Advertisement

Live music returns to the Rockford City Market

Rockford Residents rock out at city market Friday evening enjoying live music once again.
Rockford Residents rock out at city market Friday evening enjoying live music once again.
Rockford Residents rock out at city market Friday evening enjoying live music once again.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents rock out at city market Friday evening enjoying live music once again.

The band ‘Three Good Men’ took the stage playing some famous hits and getting the crowd all in.

“Everything’s been great it’s been nice to be out again,” said Three Good Men.

Market leaders say bringing back live music is great and was only able to happen because of the progress Illinois has made controlling the pandemic.

“Beginning of July is when we were able to add in the live music so that was a big change,” said Rockford City Manager Cathy McDermott. “We have one musician outside here and one inside the market hall.”

Music wasn’t the only sound people heard tonight as protesters closed down the State and Water Street intersection marching for equality.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Co. PHD: Face coverings strongly recommended

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cloth face coverings are not a replacement for physical distancing recommendations or other guidance, according to RCPHD.

Environment

National Weather Service potentially eliminating weather ‘advisories’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The National Weather Service (NWS) is asking for public opinion on the potential elimination of weather ‘advisories’ from its current warning system.

News

Cannabis dispensary to open in South Beloit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The company says Sunnyside South Beloit will employ 35 people in their new 7,200-square-foot facility at 7000 First Ranger Dr.

News

Man charged with sexual assault to intellectually disabled resident at Rocvale Children’s Home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Charge is a Class X felony with a sentencing range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years mandatory supervised release.

Latest News

News

Virtual Job Interview Tips

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Illinois’ Lieutenant Governor checks in with some Rockford-area small businesses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Illinois' Lieutenant Governor checks in with some Rockford-area small businesses struggling through the pandemic.

News

Judge halts 1st federal execution in 17 years, citing virus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The injunction delays the execution until there is no longer such an emergency.

News

Fines possible under Dane Co. mask order

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Individuals and businesses that repeatedly flout Dane County’s impending order requiring most people to wear masks in many situations could face hundreds of dollars in fines.

News

Motorcylcist dead, driver injured after Boone County crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Spring Creek eastbound now being detoured north.

News

Additional case of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are a total of 493 recovered cases in the county.