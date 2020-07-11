Advertisement

Golfers wait out rain delay, finish first round of Winnebago County Amateur

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Day one of the 66th Annual Winnebago County Amateur Championships was a grind, not only physically but mentally. Golfers had to wait out an hour rain delay as storms passed through the area.

Johnny Canova and Ken Lee are tied for the lead after shooting a 68 (-3) on Saturday. 16 golfers make up the Championship Flight in the open division heading into the final round, all within eight shots.

Only four golfers make up this year’s women division. Melissa Dofflemyer leads the group after a first round 72 (+1). Defending tournament champion Hui Chong Dofflemyer is six strokes back at 78 (+7) and Lutheran graduate Brooke Bunjes is right behind in third with a 79 (+8).

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NIU’s Frazier not going to risk players’ health

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mike Buda
NIU Athletic Director Sean Frazier says he is shocked that schools are still considering football for the fall.

Sports

IHSA backtracks on guidelines, sets stage for fall without football

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
With only one month before football and other sports are scheduled to begin practices, the fall schedule may be in serious jeopardy.

Sports

Dedmond transfers to Ferris State, focuses on NFL dream

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Major Dedmond has some major plans for his collegiate career.

Sports

Gorman working on short game as a pro golfer

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
While Danny Gorman was a student at Boylan and SIU-Edwardsville, he was all about the long ball, but since making the switch to being a pro golfer, he has had to adapt in order to keep his head above water.

Latest News

Sports

Rivets stay hot, beat Woodchucks 9-5

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Chase Estep's grand slam in the sixth inning proves to be the game's big blow as the Rivets beat the Woodchucks 9-5 for Rockford's third straight win.

Sports

Woodchucks vs. Rivets - July 6, 2020

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT

Sports

Dofflemyer defeats Silvers to win first Mauh-Nah-Tee-See title

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Robert Dofflemyer defeats Brian Silvers 4&2 to win his first Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play championship.

Sports

Rivets bats come alive in win over Woodchucks

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
After being no-hit for the first three innings, the Rivets exploded in the fourth with seven runs en route to the win.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Local golfers hit the links for the first tournament of the summer

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club hosted the first two rounds of the annual invite on Sunday. 16 golfers started the day and we are down to the final four.