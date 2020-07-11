Golfers wait out rain delay, finish first round of Winnebago County Amateur

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Day one of the 66th Annual Winnebago County Amateur Championships was a grind, not only physically but mentally. Golfers had to wait out an hour rain delay as storms passed through the area.

Johnny Canova and Ken Lee are tied for the lead after shooting a 68 (-3) on Saturday. 16 golfers make up the Championship Flight in the open division heading into the final round, all within eight shots.

Only four golfers make up this year’s women division. Melissa Dofflemyer leads the group after a first round 72 (+1). Defending tournament champion Hui Chong Dofflemyer is six strokes back at 78 (+7) and Lutheran graduate Brooke Bunjes is right behind in third with a 79 (+8).

