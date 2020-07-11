Belvidere Park District hosts unplug day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local park district holds an open-air open house for visitors to enjoy unplug Illinois day on Saturday.

Food trucks, and artists provide the perfect storm, for safe outdoor fun. People picked up the chalk and created a path mural for people to enjoy.

Marketing director with Belvidere Township Park District John Beachum says events like these bring the community together while showing off the importance of parks.

“This event, and a couple of other events that we have coming up later in the month, are here for us to celebrate locally, the good work that the professionals in the park and recreation industry do, along with highlighting the part parks play in creating a healthy lifestyle for the community and for individuals,” Beachum said.

