A break from the heat and humidity comes with Saturday rain chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Forest City is coming off a hot streak! We mean that literally as our temperatures were greater than 90° for an entire week. From Friday, July 3 through Thursday, July 9 the mercury at the Chicago Rockford International Airport was hot. The hottest temperatures were Tuesday and Wednesday each having a high of 94°. Now air conditioners throughout the region can get a nice break as a relief from heat and humidity is here, temporarily.

This has only happened 49 times since records started in 1905. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We do have some rain in our forecast for the weekend on Saturday. There is a chance for some scattered showers that could turn into thunderstorms beginning around lunch time Saturday and continuing through the early evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center a majority of the Stateline under a Category 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday afternoon and early evening. This is a low severe threat but any storm that does develop in that time frame does have a small chance of becoming severe. The rain activity looks to end in the early evening hours and be at it’s peak during the middle of the afternoon.

The Stateline is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There is a chance for showers and storms Saturday late morning and afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Any rain and storm chance will be done by Saturday evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Should any severe storm develop, the main threats would be gusty winds and hail. This is a very low threat but the chances are still there. This once again will be a scattered event but downpours are likely if you get caught under one of these cells. This will cool our temperatures even further into Saturday night and Sunday, which has a forecast high temperature of 83°. This is below normal, something we haven’t been able to say in some time.

The heat and humidity break is only brief because both of these look to return next week. More 90s are on the way along with higher dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This means enjoy the break going through the beginning of next week before all of that returns. If the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center says anything, the chances for well-above normal temperatures going through the next two weeks are quite high along with somewhat lower precipitation values.

The Stateline will get a much needed break this weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Latest outlook from the CPC shows very high probabilities of well-above normal temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

