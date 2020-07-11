Advertisement

A break from the heat and humidity comes with Saturday rain chances

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Forest City is coming off a hot streak! We mean that literally as our temperatures were greater than 90° for an entire week. From Friday, July 3 through Thursday, July 9 the mercury at the Chicago Rockford International Airport was hot. The hottest temperatures were Tuesday and Wednesday each having a high of 94°. Now air conditioners throughout the region can get a nice break as a relief from heat and humidity is here, temporarily.

This has only happened 49 times since records started in 1905.
This has only happened 49 times since records started in 1905.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We do have some rain in our forecast for the weekend on Saturday. There is a chance for some scattered showers that could turn into thunderstorms beginning around lunch time Saturday and continuing through the early evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center a majority of the Stateline under a Category 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday afternoon and early evening. This is a low severe threat but any storm that does develop in that time frame does have a small chance of becoming severe. The rain activity looks to end in the early evening hours and be at it’s peak during the middle of the afternoon.

The Stateline is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday.
The Stateline is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
There is a chance for showers and storms Saturday late morning and afternoon.
There is a chance for showers and storms Saturday late morning and afternoon.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
There is a chance for showers and storms Saturday late morning and afternoon.
There is a chance for showers and storms Saturday late morning and afternoon.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
There is a chance for showers and storms Saturday late morning and afternoon.
There is a chance for showers and storms Saturday late morning and afternoon.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
There is a chance for showers and storms Saturday late morning and afternoon.
There is a chance for showers and storms Saturday late morning and afternoon.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Any rain and storm chance will be done by Saturday evening.
Any rain and storm chance will be done by Saturday evening.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Should any severe storm develop, the main threats would be gusty winds and hail. This is a very low threat but the chances are still there. This once again will be a scattered event but downpours are likely if you get caught under one of these cells. This will cool our temperatures even further into Saturday night and Sunday, which has a forecast high temperature of 83°. This is below normal, something we haven’t been able to say in some time.

The heat and humidity break is only brief because both of these look to return next week. More 90s are on the way along with higher dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This means enjoy the break going through the beginning of next week before all of that returns. If the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center says anything, the chances for well-above normal temperatures going through the next two weeks are quite high along with somewhat lower precipitation values.

The Stateline will get a much needed break this weekend.
The Stateline will get a much needed break this weekend.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Latest outlook from the CPC shows very high probabilities of well-above normal temperatures.
Latest outlook from the CPC shows very high probabilities of well-above normal temperatures.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 7/10/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Cooler With Less Humidity This Weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Aaron Wilson
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast

Forecast

Heat, humidity to relax beginning Friday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Henderson
A brief reprieve from heat and humidity is in store starting Friday.

Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for the Stateline Until 11:00pm

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to occur over much of the Stateline later this afternoon, and more likely into this evening.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot & Humid with Thunderstorms by Afternoon/Evening

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Hot, humid, and chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms.

Forecast

Strong to locally severe storms may potentially temper heat late Thursday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Our 15th day of 90° temperatures is on tap Thursday, though strong to locally severe storms are possible later in the day or during the evening hours.

Forecast

Heat Index Could Top 100 Degrees!

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:46 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Heat index values could hit 103 degrees today!

Forecast

Heat Advisories issued as temperatures, humidity continue to ramp up

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Wednesday is likely to be the hottest day of the year in many Stateline locales, though modest relief isn't too far away.

Forecast

A Golden Sunrise before the Heat & Humidity Ramp Up

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Plenty of heat and humidity with highs in the mid 90's.

Forecast

Meaningful relief from heat and humidity still several days away

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
A heat wave is in progress, and the hottest is still yet to come!