Rock Co. PHD: Face coverings strongly recommended

Cloth face coverings are not a replacement for physical distancing recommendations or other guidance, according to RCPHD.
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Cloth face coverings are strongly recommended to be worn indoors and outdoors whenever around anyone who is not part of your household by the Rock County Public Health Department on Friday.

The RCPHD made the announcement early Friday evening , city the recommendation has very few exceptions. RCPHD strongly recommends that businesses and employers require the use of cloth face coverings by their employees and customers.

“Wear a cloth face covering, wash your hands, and watch your distance to others,” according to RCPHD.

School and universities are also strongly recommended to require staff and students to wear cloth face coverings when they are meeting in person. Cloth face coverings are not a replacement for physical distancing recommendations or other guidance, according to RCPHD.

“To date, this week alone we’ve seen a 60% increase in new cases compared to last week. In order to prevent the number of cases from spiking as we have seen in neighboring counties, the public health department is urging the public to protect themselves and others by wearing a face covering,” according to RCPHD.

The RCPHD says wearing cloth face coverings is an effective way to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus can easily spread from person to person through speaking, coughing, sneezing — even in those that are exhibiting no symptoms.

“The primary transmission is through respiratory droplets, and transmission typically occurs in the first seven days after infection, even when people are asymptomatic. So that means that if you’re infectious, you probably won’t know it. Therefore, we should all assume that we are potentially infectious to people around us. Cloth face coverings create a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice,” according to RCPHD.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

