Advertisement

Prairie Street Brewing Co. closed after staff test positive for COVID-19

The brewery plans to reopen Saturday, July 11.
Prairie Street Brewing Co. Facebook
Prairie Street Brewing Co. Facebook(Prairie Street Brewing Co. Facebook)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least one staff member at Prairie Street Brewing Co. tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the brewery closing on Friday morning.

“Sadly, COVID-19 has affected our staff and we must close our doors for a short time,” the brewery said in a Facebook post.

Prairie Street Brewing Co. claims to have worked with the Winnebago County Health Department to come up with a plan for reopening safely. They have hired an outside cleaning company to sanitize the facility with EPA approved solutions for killing the virus.

The brewery plans to reopen Saturday, July 11. Prairie Street Brewing Co. will be pouring beer at City Market and an offsite event Friday evening.

Sadly, COVID-19 has affected our staff and we must close our doors for a short time. We have worked with the Health...

Posted by Prairie Street Brewing Co. on Friday, July 10, 2020

“The staff members that are working these events have not had contact with the positive case(s) and will be wearing masks and following all guidelines given by the health department,” according to the Facebook post.

Gas is also still available for the normal hours on Friday, according to the Facebook post. Those with questions should reach out to GM Patrick at 815-980-7576.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

List of college teams cut because of coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ivy League cancelations bolster list.

News

Illinois county gets its first reported coronavirus case

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A 66-year-old woman last week tested positive for the virus in Scott County.

News

Report: Rockford No. 1 in US for hookworm in dogs, cats

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Canine and feline hookworm can be lethal, particularly for puppies and kittens.

News

SwedishAmerican to offer intensive cardiac rehab program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Patients can begin the program immediately following a heart event.

Latest News

News

DeKalb woman charged with 1st degree murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A no bond warrant was issued for Katrina Edwards arrest on Thursday.

News

Brat Days 2020 canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A Stateline tradition will be missing this summer as Alpine Kiwanis cancels Brat Days 2020.

News

Feud over proposed appointments leads to call for Chairperson Frank Haney’s resignation

Updated: 14 hours ago
Four months before the election a call for the Winnebago County Chairperson to step down after the controversy surrounding an appointment proposed by Frank Haney.

News

Nine people face charges in a number of crimes including two Rockford murders

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announces a number of charges against nine individuals ranging from drug induced homicide to first degree murder.

News

The Karen Conundrum

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
From calling police on a bird watcher in Central Park to trying to break up a family barbecue, for some, the name Karen now takes on new meaning.

News

GoFundMe started for ice cream vendor robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At this time, the fundraiser has accumulated $2,010, far past the $800 goal.