Prairie Street Brewing Co. closed after staff test positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least one staff member at Prairie Street Brewing Co. tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the brewery closing on Friday morning.

“Sadly, COVID-19 has affected our staff and we must close our doors for a short time,” the brewery said in a Facebook post.

Prairie Street Brewing Co. claims to have worked with the Winnebago County Health Department to come up with a plan for reopening safely. They have hired an outside cleaning company to sanitize the facility with EPA approved solutions for killing the virus.

The brewery plans to reopen Saturday, July 11. Prairie Street Brewing Co. will be pouring beer at City Market and an offsite event Friday evening.

“The staff members that are working these events have not had contact with the positive case(s) and will be wearing masks and following all guidelines given by the health department,” according to the Facebook post.

Gas is also still available for the normal hours on Friday, according to the Facebook post. Those with questions should reach out to GM Patrick at 815-980-7576.

