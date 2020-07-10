Advertisement

Nine people face charges in a number of crimes including two Rockford murders

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office announces a number of charges ranging from drug induced homicide to first degree murder.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announces a number of charges against nine individuals ranging from drug induced homicide to first degree murder.

Hite Ross says her condolences are with the families who have lost their loved ones to gun and drug violence, and says it needs to stop.

“These charges that I have announced today against these nine individuals are a reminder to everyone in the community that gun violence and drug violence continues to be the visible pandemic in our community,” said Hite Ross.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says the department has seen an increase in shots fired as well as violent crime since March and urges anyone in the community with information to come forward.

Donterrius L. Barnett

Charged with first degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Barnett is allegedly accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Jaime Rodgers in 2017. Barnett is currently being held in Miami Florida on unrelated charges and will be extradited back to Illinois to face these charges.

Jayviea L. Goldsmith

Charged with drug induced homicide, delivery of a controlled substance, and concealment of a homicide death.

Michael A. Leflore

Charged with drug induced homicide and delivery of a controlled substance.

Demetrius M. Shivers

Charged with first degree murder after Shivers allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Philip Trammel on May 3. Shivers is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Melissa Blake

Charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Darion Jamar Gulley

Charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Orentho D. Hurd

Charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Dairris Coleman

Charged with armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Rayshawn Montgomery

Charged with felon possession of a firearm.

