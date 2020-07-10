Motorcylcist dead after crash on Spring Creek Road
Spring Creek eastbound now being detoured north.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Boone County on Friday afternoon.
The crash took place at IL-76 and Spring Creek Road just after 3 p.m. Emergency crews are on the scene.
Southbound traffic has a long detour east, with Spring Creek eastbound now being detoured north.
This story will be updated as new information comes in.
