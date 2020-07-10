Advertisement

Man charged with sexual assault to intellectually disabled resident at Rocvale Children’s Home

Charge is a Class X felony with a sentencing range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years mandatory supervised release.
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old man was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault to an intellectually disabled person on Thursday.

Eric R. Hanson was taken into custody by the Rockford City Police Department after a criminal complaint and arrest warrant were issued for his arrest, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Hanson is charged with the crime that took place at the Rocvale Children’s Home. He appeared in bond court Friday, which was presided by the Honorable Judge Debra Shafer who set bond at $150,000.

The charge is a Class X felony with a sentencing range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years mandatory supervised release.

Hanson is scheduled to appear in front of the Honorable Judge Wilt in Courtroom B on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

