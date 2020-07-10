List of college teams cut because of coronavirus pandemic

(AP) - Four-year college athletic teams eliminated because of budgetary cuts or school closures associated with the coronavirus pandemic, according to research by The Associated Press through Wednesday, July 8. (x-denotes school closure; y-effective in 2021) :

DIVISION I (51)

Baseball (3): Boise State, Chicago State, Furman.

Coed sailing (1): y-Stanford.

Field hockey (1): y-Stanford.

Men’s cross country (2): Akron, y-Connecticut.

Men’s fencing (1): y-Stanford.

Men’s golf (2): Akron, Hampton.

Men’s lacrosse (1): Furman.

Men’s rowing (1): y-Stanford.

Men’s soccer (2): Appalachian State, Cincinnati.

Men’s swimming (3): y-Connecticut, East Carolina, Western Illinois.

Men’s tennis (9): Appalachian State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, y-Connecticut, East Carolina, Green Bay, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Winthrop, Wright State.

Men’s track (3): Appalachian State indoor only, Central Michigan, Florida International indoor only.

Men’s volleyball (1): y-Stanford.

Men’s wrestling (2): Old Dominion, y-Stanford.

Softball (1): Wright State.

Synchronized sailing (1): y-Stanford.

Women’s fencing (1): y-Stanford.

Women’s golf (1): Hampton.

Women’s rowing (2): y-Connecticut, y-Stanford.

Women’s sailing (1): y-Stanford.

Women’s squash (1): y-Stanford.

Women’s swimming (3): Boise State, East Carolina, Western Illinois.

Women’s tennis (8): Akron, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, East Carolina, Green Bay, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Winthrop, Wright State.

DIVISION II (56)

Baseball (1): x-Urbana.

Equestrian (1): Tiffin.

Football (2): Florida Tech, x-Urbana.

Men’s basketball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Men’s cross country (3): Notre Dame De Mur, Rollins, x-Urbana.

Men’s golf (4): Notre Dame De Mur, Roberts Wesleyan, St. Edward’s, x-Urbana.

Men’s lacrosse (1): Notre Dame De Mur.

Men’s soccer (3): Notre Dame De Mur, St. Edward’s, x-Urbana.

Men’s swimming/diving (2): Tiffin, x-Urbana.

Men’s tennis (6): Alabama-Huntsville, College of Staten Island, Concord, Roberts Wesleyan, St. Edward’s, Sonoma State.

Men’s track (1): Notre Dame De Mur.

Men’s volleyball (1): x-Urbana.

Men’s wrestling (1): x-Urbana.

Softball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Women’s acrobatics/tumbling (1): x-Urbana.

Women’s basketball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Women’s bowling (1): Lincoln University.

Women’s cross country (3): Notre Dame De Mur, Rollins, x-Urbana.

Women’s golf (2): St. Edward’s, x-Urbana.

Women’s gymnastics (1): Seattle Pacific.

Women’s lacrosse (1): x-Urbana.

Women’s soccer (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Women’s swimming/diving (2): Tiffin, x-Urbana.

Women’s tennis (7): Alabama-Huntsville, College of Staten Island, Concord, Fayetteville State, Roberts Wesleyan, St. Edward’s, Sonoma State.

Women’s track (1): Notre Dame De Mur.

Women’s volleyball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Women’s water polo (1): Sonoma State.

DIVISION III (52)

Baseball (1): x-MacMurray.

Coed sailing (1): UMass-Dartmouth.

Equestrian (1): UMass-Dartmouth.

Field hockey (1): Becker.

Football (1): x-MacMurray.

Men’s basketball (2): Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Men’s cross country (3): Elmira, Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Men’s golf (4): Earlham, Johnson & Wales, x-MacMurray, UMass-Dartmouth.

Men’s lacrosse (3): Becker, Johnson & Wales-Denver, UMass-Dartmouth.

Men’s polo (1): Roger Williams.

Men’s soccer (2): Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Men’s swimming (1): UMass-Dartmouth.

Men’s tennis (5): Blackburn, Centenary, Earlham, Fontbonne, UMass-Dartmouth.

Men’s track (1): Johnson & Wales-Denver, Men’s wrestling (1): x-MacMurray.

Softball (1): x-MacMurray.

Women’s basketball (2): Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Women’s cross country (3): Elmira, Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Women’s golf (4): Johnson & Wales-Denver, Earlham, Elmira, x-MacMurray.

Women’s lacrosse (1): Johnson & Wales-Denver, Women’s rowing (1): Ohio Wesleyan.

Women’s soccer (2): Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Women’s swimming (1): UMass-Dartmouth.

Women’s tennis (5): Blackburn, Centenary, Earlham, Fontbonne, UMass-Dartmouth.

Women’s track (1): Johnson & Wales-Denver, Women’s volleyball (1): x-MacMurray.

Women’s volleyball (1): Johnson & Wales-Denver.

Women’s wrestling (1): x-MacMurray.

NAIA (12)

Men’s basketball (1): x-Holy Family.

Men’s bowling (1): x-Holy Family.

Men’s cross country (1): x-Holy Family.

Men’s soccer (1): x-Holy Family.

Men’s track (1): x-Holy Family.

Softball (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s basketball (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s bowling (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s cross country (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s soccer (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s track (1): x-Holy Family.

Women’s volleyball (1): x-Holy Family.

Notes: Brown University reduced its number of sports from 38 to 32 in a move unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak. Taylor University (Indiana) dropped men’s and women’s tennis and women’s lacrosse in a March 11 announcement unrelated to the outbreak. Division II California Collegiate Athletic Association and Division III Centennial Conference suspended fall sports. Schools suspending fall sports: Division III Amherst, Bowdoin, Claremont McKenna, Grinnell, MIT, Morehouse, Mount Holyoke, Pratt Institute, RPI, Sarah Lawrence, Smith, The College of New Jersey and NAIA Langston, Texas College, UM-Dearborn, UMass-Boston, Wellesley and Williams.

