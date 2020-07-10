Latest Illinois news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

TODDLER KILLED-DOGS

Illinois toddler killed by dog during July 4 party

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Police say an Illinois toddler was attacked and killed by at least one pit bull while in a playpen during a holiday party. Police in Joliet say the 17-month-old girl had bite marks “throughout her body.” The child’s parents were attending a July Fourth party Saturday and had placed her in a playpen in a bedroom. Police say two pit bull mix dogs were locked in the basement but eventually got out. The owner found a dog biting the child. She died at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE

Chicago's holiday weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

CHICAGO (AP) — One of Chicago's bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people killed and 70 more wounded by gunfire. Among the dead was 7-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was standing outside her grandmother's house on the evening of July Fourth when she was shot in the head. Police say a 33-year-old man has been charged. Chicago police had hoped to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 officers on the street but the weekend ended with more than twice as many shooting deaths as the long holiday weekend last year. The department counted shootings from 6 p.m. Thursday through the end of Sunday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-OBERWEIS

GOP congressional hopeful's dairy got virus relief loan

CHICAGO (AP) — A dairy owned by Illinois Republican congressional candidate Jim Oberweis has received a loan worth $5 million to $10 million from the federal rescue package aimed at helping small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic. Treasury Department data released Monday show Oberweis Dairy, where Oberweis is chairman, was approved for the Paycheck Protection Program on April 8. Oberweis is an Illinois state senator and the GOP nominee to challenge Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood for a Chicago-area congressional district that is one of Republicans’ top targets this fall. The wealthy businessman has loaned his campaign $1.1 million so far this election cycle.

AP-US-MISSING-SOLDIER-TEXAS

Army identifies buried remains as missing Texas soldier

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An Army commander has confirmed that the remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belonged to a 20-year-old soldier who vanished more than two months ago from the Texas base. A day earlier, an attorney for Spc. Vanessa Guillén's family had said Army officials told the family at their Houston home that the remains were hers. Investigators have said that Guillén, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, a fellow soldier who took his own life last week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESTAURANT CLOSES

After 50-plus years, restaurant at Catholic shrine closes

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A restaurant has closed after more than 50 years at a popular Catholic destination in southwestern Illinois. Management cited the impact of the coronavirus. The Shrine Restaurant & Banquet Center in Belleville was in the visitor center at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. It's a Catholic retreat affiliated with the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate. St. Lorenzo’s Hospitality, a company that managed the restaurant, made the announcement on Facebook. The restaurant had reopened for indoor dining on June 26 when Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted virus-related restrictions.

BLUES BROTHERS BEACH

'The Blues Brothers' Wauconda beach to reopen after 30 years

WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) — Wauconda’s iconic beach seen in the “The Blue Brothers’ movie is set to open after a $3 million renovation. After a prolonged wait due to the coronavirus pandemic, the beach is set to open to the public Wednesday. The Daily Herald reported that the initial grand opening was envisioned for Memorial Day weekend. The beach, featured in the classic 1980 film “The Blues Brothers,” was formerly a privately run attraction founded by the late Phil Froehlke in the 1920s. Restrictions for the safety of customers will be set in place, including a capacity limit to 80 customers. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are recommended.

HOT WEATHER-ROADS

Intense heat could cause buckled roads, uneven surfaces

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois transportation officials are warning motorists to watch for damaged roads during intense heat. Transportation Secretary Omer Osman says one of the hottest weeks of the year means a higher likelihood of pavement failures. Illinois is sizzling with temperatures in the 90s, from Chicago to Cairo. Osman says the state Transportation Department has the staff and materials to fix the roads. Pavement failures can be reported by calling (800) 452-4368 or 911. Don't forget to pack water if traveling during extreme heat.

LIGHTNING STRIKE-BEACH

Lightning strikes, injures 2 men leaving Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say lightning struck two men as a line of storms from the Gulf of Mexico moved onto Clearwater Beach. Thirty-seven-year-old Gacek Arkadiusz of Des Plaines, Illinois, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived Sunday afternoon. An officer began CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over medical treatment. Clearwater police say he was in critical condition when taken to the hospital. Police say 43-year-old Sav Keomany of Pickerington, Ohio, was a few feet away when the lightning struck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say the men were leaving the beach when lightning hit them.

LINCOLN COTTAGE

Group raising funds for replica of Abraham Lincoln cottage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A group dedicated to preserving Abraham Lincoln's legacy is hoping to show people what his Springfield home was like before it was the two-story, 12-room dwelling that visitors tour today. The Abraham Lincoln Association is raising money to buy land near the historic Lincoln Home site downtown Springfield and build a replica of the six-room cottage that Lincoln bought in 1844. The home wasn’t renovated to add a second story — giving the Lincoln Home its current appearance — until 1856, after Lincoln had achieved economic and political success. The group says it needs to raise $400,000 for the project.

PEORIA GANG-SENTENCING

13 Illinois 'Bomb Squad' gang members sentenced to prison

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Thirteen members of a Peoria street gang known as the “Bomb Squad” have been sentenced to prison terms for a racketeering conspiracy that included murder, arson and drug trafficking. Federal prosecutors said one defendant was sentenced to life in prison, plus 10 years. Judge James Shadid sentenced the other defendants to prison terms ranging from 12 to 40 years. A jury convicted the defendants in December after a seven-week trial and three days of deliberations. Prosecutors said gang members had standing orders to shoot rivals on sight, and they would later boast about their actions on social media.