Latest Illinois news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

TODDLER KILLED-DOGS

Illinois toddler killed by dog during July 4 party

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Police say an Illinois toddler was attacked and killed by at least one pit bull while in a playpen during a holiday party. Police in Joliet say the 17-month-old girl had bite marks “throughout her body.” The child’s parents were attending a July Fourth party Saturday and had placed her in a playpen in a bedroom. Police say two pit bull mix dogs were locked in the basement but eventually got out. The owner found a dog biting the child. She died at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE

Chicago's holiday weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

CHICAGO (AP) — One of Chicago's bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people killed and 70 more wounded by gunfire. Among the dead was 7-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was standing outside her grandmother's house on the evening of July Fourth when she was shot in the head. Police say a 33-year-old man has been charged. Chicago police had hoped to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 officers on the street but the weekend ended with more than twice as many shooting deaths as the long holiday weekend last year. The department counted shootings from 6 p.m. Thursday through the end of Sunday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-OBERWEIS

GOP congressional hopeful's dairy got virus relief loan

CHICAGO (AP) — A dairy owned by Illinois Republican congressional candidate Jim Oberweis has received a loan worth $5 million to $10 million from the federal rescue package aimed at helping small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic. Treasury Department data released Monday show Oberweis Dairy, where Oberweis is chairman, was approved for the Paycheck Protection Program on April 8. Oberweis is an Illinois state senator and the GOP nominee to challenge Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood for a Chicago-area congressional district that is one of Republicans’ top targets this fall. The wealthy businessman has loaned his campaign $1.1 million so far this election cycle.

BEAR RELOCATED

Wandering bear tranquilized, moved outside of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal. The bear has been popular on social media pages for weeks as it plodded hundreds of miles from Wisconsin, through Illinois and briefly into Iowa before wandering into Missouri. Wildlife officials say they were spurred to take action over the weekend when the bear — dubbed “Bruno” on social media — found itself in the Wentzville city limits and corned between Interstates 70 and 40. Conservation officers tranquilized the bear Sunday and moved it to an undisclosed area outside of St. Louis.

AP-US-MISSING-SOLDIER-TEXAS

Army identifies buried remains as missing Texas soldier

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An Army commander has confirmed that the remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belonged to a 20-year-old soldier who vanished more than two months ago from the Texas base. A day earlier, an attorney for Spc. Vanessa Guillén's family had said Army officials told the family at their Houston home that the remains were hers. Investigators have said that Guillén, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, a fellow soldier who took his own life last week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESTAURANT CLOSES

After 50-plus years, restaurant at Catholic shrine closes

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A restaurant has closed after more than 50 years at a popular Catholic destination in southwestern Illinois. Management cited the impact of the coronavirus. The Shrine Restaurant & Banquet Center in Belleville was in the visitor center at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. It's a Catholic retreat affiliated with the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate. St. Lorenzo’s Hospitality, a company that managed the restaurant, made the announcement on Facebook. The restaurant had reopened for indoor dining on June 26 when Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted virus-related restrictions.

BLUES BROTHERS BEACH

'The Blues Brothers' Wauconda beach to reopen after 30 years

WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) — Wauconda’s iconic beach seen in the “The Blues Brothers" movie is set to open after a $3 million renovation. After a prolonged wait due to the coronavirus pandemic, the northeastern Illinois beach is set to open to the public Wednesday. The Daily Herald reported that the initial grand opening was envisioned for Memorial Day weekend. The beach, featured in the classic 1980 film “The Blues Brothers,” was formerly a privately run attraction founded by the late Phil Froehlke in the 1920s. Restrictions for the safety of customers will be set in place, including a capacity limit to 80 customers. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are recommended.

AP-US-DAKOTA-ACCESS-PIPELINE

Judge rejects Dakota Access request for emergency order

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review. Pipeline attorneys filed the motion — along with a notice of appeal — late Monday after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled to stop the flow of oil by Aug. 5. In denying the request for an expedited ruling, Boasberg said Tuesday he will scheduled a status hearing to discuss scheduling when he receives the Dakota Access motion to keep the pipeline running. Dakota Access attorney William Scherman said in his motion filed Monday that shutting down the pipeline requires a number of time-consuming and expensive steps that would take ”well more” than 30 days.

HOT WEATHER-ROADS

Intense heat could cause buckled roads, uneven surfaces

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois transportation officials are warning motorists to watch for damaged roads during intense heat. Transportation Secretary Omer Osman says one of the hottest weeks of the year means a higher likelihood of pavement failures. Illinois is sizzling with temperatures in the 90s, from Chicago to Cairo. Osman says the state Transportation Department has the staff and materials to fix the roads. Pavement failures can be reported by calling (800) 452-4368 or 911. Don't forget to pack water if traveling during extreme heat.

LIGHTNING STRIKE-BEACH

Lightning strikes, injures 2 men leaving Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say lightning struck two men as a line of storms from the Gulf of Mexico moved onto Clearwater Beach. Thirty-seven-year-old Gacek Arkadiusz of Des Plaines, Illinois, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived Sunday afternoon. An officer began CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over medical treatment. Clearwater police say he was in critical condition when taken to the hospital. Police say 43-year-old Sav Keomany of Pickerington, Ohio, was a few feet away when the lightning struck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say the men were leaving the beach when lightning hit them.