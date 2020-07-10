Associated Press Illinois Daybook for Monday, Jul. 06.

Monday, Jul. 06 8:00 AM Aurora City Hall reopens to public - Aurora City Hall, the Aldermen's Office and Customer Service Center reopens to the public, as the city transitions into Phase 4 of the 'Reopen Illinois' plan

Location: Aurora City Hall, 44 E Downer Pl, Aurora, IL

Weblinks: https://www.aurora-il.org/, https://twitter.com/cityofaurorail

Contacts: Aurora Mayor's Office, MayorsOffice@aurora-il.org, 1 630 256 3010

Monday, Jul. 06 1:00 PM Chicago Mayor Lightfoot launches Chicago's Utility Billing Relief Program - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot launches Chicago's Utility Billing Relief Program, with City Comptroller Reshma Soni and CEDA leadership

Location: Chicago City Hall, 121 N LaSalle St, Chicago, IL

Weblinks: http://www.cityofchicago.org, https://twitter.com/ChicagosMayor

Contacts: Chicago Mayor press, press@cityofchicago.org, 1 312 744 3334

Monday, Jul. 06 Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has no official public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.illinois.gov, https://twitter.com/GovPritzker

Contacts: Office of the Illinois Governor, Gov.Press@illinois.gov

Tuesday, Jul. 07 10:00 AM GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger's public schedule - Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger visits Whiskey Acres Distilling Co, 1504 Keslinger Rd, DeKalb, IL (10:45 AM CDT); and calls into Madison VA Hospital's telephone town hall for veterans, focused on the phased reintroduction of health care services for patients who receive their primary care services at the clinics (11:00 AM CDT)

Weblinks: http://kinzinger.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repkinzinger

Contacts: Maura Gillespie, Office of Rep. Adam Kinzinger, 1 202 225 3635

Tuesday, Jul. 07 1:00 PM Paul Simon Public Policy Institute hosts 'Understanding Our New World' discussion - Paul Simon Public Policy Institute hosts discussion titled 'Understanding Our New World', with The Field Foundation President Angelique Power

Weblinks: https://paulsimoninstitute.siu.edu

Contacts: Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu

Wednesday, Jul. 08 12:00 PM House Homeland Security Committee virtual hearing on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic - Virtual hearing on 'Examining the National Response to the Worsening Coronavirus Pandemic', with testimony from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker; Tupelo, MS, Mayor Jason Shelton; Harris County Public Health Executive Director Umair Shah; and Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Col. (Ret.) Brian Hastings

Weblinks: http://homeland.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HomelandDems

Contacts: House Homeland Security Committee, 1 202 226 2616

Wednesday, Jul. 08 2:00 PM Bipartisan Reps. Rick Larsen and Darin LaHood speak at USIP event on U.S.-China relations - 'Congressional Perspectives on U.S.-China Relations' U.S. Institute of Peace online Bipartisan Congressional Dialogue, with Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen and Republican Rep. Darin LaHood discussing key issues facing the U.S.-China relationship, shifting views in Congress on the topic, and the role of Congress in managing rising tensions and facilitating engagement between the two countries

Weblinks: http://www.usip.org, https://twitter.com/USIP, #BipartisanUSIP

Contacts: U.S. Institute of Peace media, interviews@usip.org, 1 202 429 3869

Register at https://www.usip.org/events/congressional-perspectives-us-china-relations

Wednesday, Jul. 08 - Sunday, Jul. 12 Taste of Chicago presents online program and 'Community Eats' initiative - Taste of Chicago To-Go, online program featuring cooking demos with local chefs and a 'Community Eats' initiative supporting 25 neighborhood restaurants and food trucks while providing free meals to nonprofit organizations serving healthcare and other frontline workers. Today also features a food truck procession * This year's Taste of Chicago food festival events in Grant Park are canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.tasteofchicago.us/, https://twitter.com/TasteofChi, #TasteofChi

Contacts: Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, dcase@cityofchicago.org, 1 312 744 0576