Illinois Daybook

Tuesday, Jul. 07 10:00 AM GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger's public schedule - Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger visits Whiskey Acres Distilling Co, 1504 Keslinger Rd, DeKalb, IL (10:45 AM CDT); and calls into Madison VA Hospital's telephone town hall for veterans, focused on the phased reintroduction of health care services for patients who receive their primary care services at the clinics (11:00 AM CDT)

Weblinks: http://kinzinger.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repkinzinger

Contacts: Maura Gillespie, Office of Rep. Adam Kinzinger, 1 202 225 3635

Tuesday, Jul. 07 10:00 AM Statewide press conference announcing Vote No on the Progressive Tax Campaign - Vote No on the Progressive Tax Coalition members hold statewide press conferences in four media markets, simultaneously connected via Zoom, to form the coalition and announce the official launch of the Vote No grassroots campaign. Events take place with Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch at Illinois Chamber of Commerce, 70 W Madison, Chicago; llinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert, Jr at Reichert Farms, 16751 Hunley Rd, Auburn; NFIB-Illinois Leadership Council Chair Cindy Neal at LeFleur Floral Design & Boutique, 905 Peoria St, Washington; and Technology & Manufacturing Association President Steve Rauschenberger at Circle Boring & Machine Co., 3161 Forest View Rd, Rockford

Weblinks: http://corstrategies.com, https://twitter.com/CorStrategies

Contacts: Lane Davis, Cor Strategies, Lane@CorStrategies.com, 1 815 501 4053

Zoom Register Online at: Zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5pEYKp8qTU6AcHlK3l9VHw

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 07 11:00 AM Illinois state Sen. Omar Aquino visits Humboldt Nursing Home - Illinois state Sen. Omar Aquino and Taiwanese Consul General Eric Huang visit Humboldt Nursing Home to donate Personal Protective Equipment and heard what staff are doing to combat coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: Center Home for Hispanic Elderly, 1401 N California Ave, Chicago, IL

Contacts: Gary Mack, Mack Communications, info@mackcommunications.com, 1 312 961 2467

Tuesday, Jul. 07 1:00 PM Paul Simon Public Policy Institute hosts 'Understanding Our New World' discussion - Paul Simon Public Policy Institute hosts discussion titled 'Understanding Our New World', with The Field Foundation President Angelique Power

Weblinks: https://paulsimoninstitute.siu.edu

Contacts: Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu

Tuesday, Jul. 07 1:00 PM The Institutional Rescue & Recovery Coalition calls for action to address coronavirus in congregate care facilities - The Institutional Rescue & Recovery Coalition, with groups including Jane Addams Senior Caucus, Northside Action For Justice, and Alliance for Community Services, join people with disabilities, facility residents, seniors and their supporters to call on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and other officials to take emergency action to address the 'massive percentage of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths in Illinois congregate care facilities'

Weblinks: http://www.seniorcaucus.org

Contacts: Rebecca Ozaki, becky@seniorcaucus.org, 1 773 816 1653

Join us on Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87575270175?pwd=VGozYklxZnNkMUhLZTFNV1VCQTJ3UT09 or by phone, +13126266799 Meeting ID: 875 7527 0175 Password: 479685

Tuesday, Jul. 07 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.cityofchicago.org, https://twitter.com/ChicagosMayor

Contacts: Chicago Mayor press, press@cityofchicago.org, 1 312 744 3334

Tuesday, Jul. 07 Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has no official public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.illinois.gov, https://twitter.com/GovPritzker

Contacts: Office of the Illinois Governor, Gov.Press@illinois.gov

Wednesday, Jul. 08 12:00 PM House Homeland Security Committee virtual hearing on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic - Virtual hearing on 'Examining the National Response to the Worsening Coronavirus Pandemic', with testimony from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker; Tupelo, MS, Mayor Jason Shelton; Harris County Public Health Executive Director Umair Shah; and Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Col. (Ret.) Brian Hastings

Weblinks: http://homeland.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HomelandDems

Contacts: House Homeland Security Committee, 1 202 226 2616

Wednesday, Jul. 08 2:00 PM Bipartisan Reps. Rick Larsen and Darin LaHood speak at USIP event on U.S.-China relations - 'Congressional Perspectives on U.S.-China Relations' U.S. Institute of Peace online Bipartisan Congressional Dialogue, with Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen and Republican Rep. Darin LaHood discussing key issues facing the U.S.-China relationship, shifting views in Congress on the topic, and the role of Congress in managing rising tensions and facilitating engagement between the two countries

Weblinks: http://www.usip.org, https://twitter.com/USIP, #BipartisanUSIP

Contacts: U.S. Institute of Peace media, interviews@usip.org, 1 202 429 3869

Register at https://www.usip.org/events/congressional-perspectives-us-china-relations

Wednesday, Jul. 08 - Sunday, Jul. 12 Taste of Chicago presents online program and 'Community Eats' initiative - Taste of Chicago To-Go, online program featuring cooking demos with local chefs and a 'Community Eats' initiative supporting 25 neighborhood restaurants and food trucks while providing free meals to nonprofit organizations serving healthcare and other frontline workers. Today also features a food truck procession * This year's Taste of Chicago food festival events in Grant Park are canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.tasteofchicago.us/, https://twitter.com/TasteofChi, #TasteofChi

Contacts: Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, dcase@cityofchicago.org, 1 312 744 0576

Thursday, Jul. 09 - Sunday, Jul. 12 CANCELED: John Deere Classic - CANCELED: US PGA Golf: John Deere Classic * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The event was due to go ahead as part of the PGA Tour's revised schedule but had to be canceled after the decision to play without spectators made the competition financially unviable

Location: TPC Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis, IL

Weblinks: http://www.pgatour.com, https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

Contacts: USPGA Tour, 1 904 285 3700

